Will celebrate in Amethi, says Rahul Gandhi on his 10 mn Twitter followers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi now has 10 million followers on Twitter and he acknowledged the swell on Wednesday with a thank you note as he prepped for a visit to Amethi.

“10 Million Twitter followers - thank you to each and every one of you! I will celebrate the milestone in Amethi, where I will be meeting our Congress workers & supporters today,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

The tweet by Gandhi, who stepped down as the Congress president on May 25 following his party’s poor show in the Lok Sabha elections, was “liked” by 7,000 users and retweeted more than 1,200 times as 1,000 others commented till the filing of this report.

He had changed his Twitter bio or the 160-word introduction of the account holder from ‘President Indian National Congress’ to ‘Member of the Indian National Congress’ on July 3 soon after his ‘farewell note’ to party workers indicating the finality of his decision to resign.

Gandhi had said in his note that he was quitting to share accountability for the poor 52-seat performance of the party in parliamentary elections also hinted that several other leaders will also have to share the blame.

Wednesday’s visit to Amethi will be Rahul Gandhi’s first to his former Lok Sabha seat, which he lost to Union minister Smriti Irani by a margin of about 55,000 votes. He now represents Kerala’s Wayanad in the Lok Sabha.

His visit will be an indication of his continuing association and family bonding with the people of his erstwhile constituency that was once considered a Nehru-Gandhi family bastion.

“Rahul will be in Amethi to interact with party men at the Nirmala Devi Shaikshin Sansthan in Gauriganj on Wednesday. After interaction with the workers, Rahul may also pay a personal visit to some local Congress leaders to condole the death of their near and dear ones,” Amethi Congress spokesperson Anil Singh had said about the visit.

Rahul’s trip to Amethi comes about a month after his sister and Congress general secretary for east Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra skipped a visit to the constituency during a thanks-giving function in Rae Bareli on June 12, which she attended along with her mother Sonia Gandhi.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 10:49 IST