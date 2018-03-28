Rahul Gandhi derides media for ‘cunning twisting of facts’
Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted he was “honoured” they made their livelihood spinning lies about him.india Updated: Mar 28, 2018 16:28 IST
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday derided the media for allegedly stirring hate against him with their “cunning twisting of facts” and said he was honoured they made their livelihood spinning lies about him.
Gandhi cited a recent sting operation by the portal ‘Cobrapost’, allegedly revealing that 17 media firms were ready to push communal reports for cash without even raising a bill for it.
I can never hate those who try to stir up hate against me, with fake stories and their cunning twisting of fact.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 28, 2018
For them it’s just business; hate sold for a price, as the Cobrapost expose shows.
I’m blessed and honoured that they make their livelihoods
spinning lies about me. https://t.co/S3VmWu6pet
His party said on its Twitter handle that the “mainstream media’s silence on the Cobrapost ‘sting’ is a telling tale on its own credibility”.