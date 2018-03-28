Rahul Gandhi derides media for ‘cunning twisting of facts’

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday derided the media for allegedly stirring hate against him with their “cunning twisting of facts” and said he was honoured they made their livelihood spinning lies about him.

Gandhi cited a recent sting operation by the portal ‘Cobrapost’, allegedly revealing that 17 media firms were ready to push communal reports for cash without even raising a bill for it.

I can never hate those who try to stir up hate against me, with fake stories and their cunning twisting of fact.



For them it’s just business; hate sold for a price, as the Cobrapost expose shows.



I’m blessed and honoured that they make their livelihoods

spinning lies about me. https://t.co/S3VmWu6pet — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 28, 2018

His party said on its Twitter handle that the “mainstream media’s silence on the Cobrapost ‘sting’ is a telling tale on its own credibility”.