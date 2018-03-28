 Rahul Gandhi derides media for ‘cunning twisting of facts’ | india news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 28, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Rahul Gandhi derides media for ‘cunning twisting of facts’

Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted he was “honoured” they made their livelihood spinning lies about him.

india Updated: Mar 28, 2018 16:28 IST
Congress president Rahul Gandhi
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (PTI File Photo)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday derided the media for allegedly stirring hate against him with their “cunning twisting of facts” and said he was honoured they made their livelihood spinning lies about him.

Gandhi cited a recent sting operation by the portal ‘Cobrapost’, allegedly revealing that 17 media firms were ready to push communal reports for cash without even raising a bill for it.

His party said on its Twitter handle that the “mainstream media’s silence on the Cobrapost ‘sting’ is a telling tale on its own credibility”.

tags

more from india
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you