'Rahul Gandhi does know the meaning of unicorn unlike..': Congress leaders to RS Prasad

Congress leaders objected to former IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad questioning Rahul Gandhi's knowledge about 'unicorn' in a television interview and pointed out that the former minister while 'preaching to Rahul Gandhi' gave a wrong definition of unicorns. Talking about the price rise and the unemployment in India, Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a jibe at 'Startup India' and said startups are actually firing people. "Show me where is Startup India," Rahul Gandhi said. Also Read | 'Subtle message of…': Amit Shah, Yogi slam Congress for day & colour of protest

In a television interview, Ravi Shankar Prasad countered Rahul Gandhi and said, "Indian startups are known across the world. Hundreds of startups have become unicorns. I don't know whether Rahul Gandhi knows the meaning of unicorn or not. But a unicorn means your revenue is 1 billion dollar."

BJP leaders have difficulty in learning the difference between revenue & valuation. Then they preach to @RahulGandhi, who does know the meaning of “unicorn”, unlike those sent to lecture him about it. https://t.co/P4o0Moa8Ys — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 6, 2022

Congress leaders pointed out that it is not the revenue but the valuation of one billion dollar that qualifies a startup to become a unicorn.

"BJP leaders have difficulty in learning the difference between revenue and valuation. Then they preach to Rahul Gandhi who does know the meaning of 'unicorn', unlike those sent to lecture him about it," Shashi Tharoor tweeted.

"Now we can understand what might have happened to the IT sector of the country in five years," Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh tweeted.

Congress's protest on August 5 against price rise, GST and unemployment stirred a massive political row as the BJP said the Congress the date for the protest because the foundation of Ram Mandir was laid down by PM Modi in Ayodhya on the same date on 2020. "Congress chose this day for protest and wore black clothes because they want to give a subtle message to further promote their appeasement politics because on this day itself PM Modi laid the foundation of Ram Janambhoomi," Union home minister Amit Shah told ANI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON