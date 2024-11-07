Menu Explore
‘Rahul Gandhi doesn’t respect Constitution': Kiren Rijiju on Cong MP's ‘Samvidhan Sammelan’

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Nov 07, 2024 03:12 PM IST

According to Rijiju, the Congress has ‘insulted’ the Constitution and Dr BR Ambedkar.

Union minister Kiren Rijiu on Thursday ‘objected’ to Rahul Gandhi holding ‘Samvidhan Sammelan’ in Nagpur as the Congress MP ‘does not respect the Constitution.’

**EDS: IMAGE VIA INC** Nagpur: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi addresses ‘Samvidhan Samman Sammelan’, in Nagpur, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (PTI Photo)
**EDS: IMAGE VIA INC** Nagpur: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi addresses ‘Samvidhan Samman Sammelan’, in Nagpur, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (PTI Photo)

“I object to Rahul Gandhi holding ‘Samvidhan Sammelan’ in Nagpur when he doesn't respect the Constitution. The Congress has no right to talk about Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar and the Constitution after insulting them,” the BJP leader said at a press conference.

Known as the ‘Father of the Constitution,’ Dr Ambedkar headed the drafting committee that created the Constitution.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Gandhi carried a slim copy of the Constitution with red cover at the convention in poll-bound Maharashtra's Nagpur city.

Criticising Gandhi, BJP leader and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “Gandhi holds the Constitution in one hand while promoting anarchy with the other. He is influenced by urban Naxals and anarchists who are pushing the Congress toward radical agendas.”

In politics, the red colour is often associated with the Marxist or Communist ideology.

Nana Patole, the Congress' Maharashtra chief, hit back, saying the saffron party was ‘rattled’ because Gandhi held his event near the BJP's ‘stronghold’ in Nagpur. The RSS, the BJP's ideological mentor, is headquartered here.

Also, two prominent BJP members, Fadnavis himself and Union minister Nitin Gadkari, are from the city.

Gandhi first began carrying a pocket size copy of the Constitution during the Lok Sabha elections, alleging that if the BJP-led government of prime minister Narendra Modi won a third straight term, it would ‘abolish’ the Constitution.

While the BJP won the elections, it failed to get what would have been its third consecutive single-party majority, and is running a coalition government with its NDA allies.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
