‘Safeguarding Constitution is India’s primary battle’: Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that the primary struggle in the country today “is to protect and uphold a Constitution crafted with humility and love, not hatred." Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting in support of AICC General Secretary and party candidate for Wayanad Lok Sabha by-polls seat Priyanka Gandhi in Mananthavady.(PTI)

“The main fight in the country today that is taking place today is the fight for the Constitution of our country. The protection that we get, the greatness of our country, all emerged from the Constitution,” the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha said while addressing a corner meeting in Wayanad's Mananthavady as part of the campaign for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Vadra is the Congress candidate for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll.

Rahul Gandhi said that the Constitution was crafted not out of anger or hatred, but by those who fought against British rule, endured suffering, and spent years in jail.

He mentioned that these individuals wrote the Constitution with humility, love, and deep affection for the nation.

Gandhi also pointed out that this is a fight between love and hatred.

“A fight between confidence and insecurity. And if you truly want to win this fight, then you must help by removing anger from your heart, by removing hatred from your heart, and replacing them with love, humility and compassion,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi spoke about his sister Priyanka’s compassionate nature, sharing memories from their childhood and recounting moments that highlighted her empathy.

He recalled an incident when she met and embraced the woman implicated in their father Rajiv Gandhi's assassination. He mentioned how, after meeting Nalini, Priyanka became emotional and expressed her sympathy, telling him that she felt compassion for her.

“That is the training that she has received. And to me, this is the type of politics that needs to be done in India. Not the politics of hatred, but politics of love and affection," Rahul said.

During her campaign, Priyanka Gandhi intensified her criticism of the Union government, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has prioritised the interests of his business allies above all else.

“Modi ji's government works only for his big businessmen friends. His objective, is not to give you a better life. It is not to find new jobs for your young one who are educated. It is not to provide better health, or education,” she alleged.

With PTI inputs