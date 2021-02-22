IND USA
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a gathering during his visit to Kerala on Monday.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a gathering during his visit to Kerala on Monday.(ANI Photo)
india news

Rahul Gandhi explains how 3 farm laws will hurt agriculture sector, vows Congress will force govt to withdraw them

Gandhi also held a tractor rally from Thrikkaipetta to Muttil to express solidarity with the protesting farmers.
Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:16 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday dissected the three farm laws, against which the farmers have been protesting near Delhi for months, to attack the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government.

Addressing a gathering of farmers in Kerala's Wayanad, his Lok Sabha constituency, Gandhi said explained how the three laws will be detrimental to the country's agriculture sector.

"The first law says that the biggest businesses in the country and outside can buy the farmers produce anywhere and any amount. This law will destroy the concept of mandis and farmers' market. The second law says that the biggest businesses in the country can store as much grain, fruits and vegetables as they want, for as long as they want. This is a direct attack on Essential Commodities Act, and has been designed to ensure farmer can't negotiate for price," said the former Congress president.

"Third law is the most fantastic of them all. It says that if the farmer has a dispute about the price of what he is selling, he cannot go to court. It takes away the legal rights of the farmers," said Gandhi.

He said that the Congress party is against these laws and will force the government to repeal them. "We are standing with the farmers, we will help them and ensure the BJP Govt takes back these laws," said Gandhi.

He repeated his remark about the agriculture sector going in the hands of corporate houses and said that this business belongs to 'Bharat Maata'.

Gandhi also held a tractor rally from Thrikkaipetta to Muttil to express solidarity with the protesting farmers.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The Congress has been attacking the government over the three laws, but the Centre has accused the opposition party of running a "misinformation campaign" and trying to mislead the farmers.

The government has said that the three laws are historic and will bring about much-needed changes in the agriculture sector. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too has said that these laws are meant to empower small farmers.

