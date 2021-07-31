Rahul Gandhi gets first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, misses Parliament session

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has taken the first dose of the vaccine against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) three days ago, according to several reports. News agency ANI cited people familiar with the matter that he did not attend Parliament on Thursday and Friday after receiving the jab against Covid-19. However, it was not clear whether he got Covaxin or Covishield.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has in the past questioned Rahul Gandhi over the delay in getting vaccinated against Covid-19 and accused him and his family of creating vaccine hesitancy.

In June, the Congress party said party president Sonia Gandhi has taken both doses of the Covishield vaccine and that her daughter and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has taken her first dose. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Rahul Gandhi will take his shot after he recovers from Covid-18 as advised by doctors.

"Instead of beating around the bush and creating non-issues, the Modi government should concentrate on vaccinating 80 lakh to one crore people daily in order to meet the target of 100 crore Indians by December 31, 2021," Surjewala told PTI. "This is the only 'raj dharma' they need to follow after failing the people of India during the second wave of Covid-19," he added.

The Wayanad MP tested positive for Covid-19 on April 20.

The Congress has been criticising the government over its vaccination strategy and asked them to make its policy public on how to vaccinate all Indians and protect them from Covid-19 in future.

The Union ministry of health and family welfare said on Friday that the cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 460 million. The health ministry said that 20,96,446 first doses and 3,41,500 second doses were administered in the 18-44 age group on Friday. It added that 15,17,27,430 people in the 18-44 age category cumulatively have received their first dose across all states and Union territories and 80,31,011 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.