Rahul Gandhi in Kerala LIVE: Manohar Parrikar said today that he had nothing to do with new Rafale deal, says Congress chief

Congress president Rahul Gandhi kicked off the United Democratic Front’s election campaign in Kochi today. He will address a convention of party booth presidents and vice-presidents in the evening and meet leaders of alliance partners. He is also expected to reply to some of the charges made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had addressed two rallies in Kerala in two weeks.

Some Lok Sabha constituencies in the state are likely face a stiff three-cornered contest this time against the background of the controversy over the entry of women into the Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala. Out of the 20 Lok Sabha seats in the state the Congress-led UDF won 12 and CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front bagged eight in the 2014 general elections.

The Congress had come under flak after Rahul Gandhi said he backed the stand of Kerala unit of the party opposing the entry of women in the 10 to 50 age group in the Sabarimala temple even though he personally held a contrary view.

Here are the live updates:

4.45 pm IST Manoar Parrikar said today that he had nothing to do with new Rafale deal: Rahul Gandhi The former defence minister Manoar Parrikar said today that he had nothing to do with the new Rafale deal.





4.42 pm IST Why was the CBI chief removed at 1.30 at night? asks Rahul Why was the CBI chief removed at 1.30 at night? When the Supreme Court said, they should reinstate CBI chief, why did the Narendra Modi govt remove him again? Why did the ex-President of France that he was told by the Modi govt to give the Rafale deal to Anil Ambani? Why was someone with no experience given the deal when there were people who made planes for 70 years? Why was the price of one plane raised from 520 cr to 1600 cr? There is only one answer — that our Prime Minister is corrupt. That is why he removed the CBI chief.





4.40 pm IST 4 judges spoke about judge Loya: Rahul Over the last 5 yrs, every single Indian institution has been attacked. Last year, 4 judges says they are not allowed to work. In the same breath, they take the name of judge Loya. What is the message they were trying to give our country? They were saying that Modi and Amit Shah are not allowing them to work.





4.37 pm IST We will give every poor direct money in his bank account: Rahul What is minimum income guarantee? Like the MNREGA, food security act, etc., the Congress party govt will guarantee minimum income guarantee for every poor. We will give every poor direct money in his bank account. With this, we will ensure two Indias, but one India.





4.35 pm IST Modi promised minimum income guarantee for his rich friends: Rahul Modi has spent 5 years wasting India’s time, telling one lie after the lie. He has promised minimum income guarantee for his 15 rich friends. For five years, people have watched this tamasha. Nirav Modi 35000 crore, Mehul Choksi 30000 crore, Vijay Mallya 10000 crore, Anil Ambani 30000 crore. If Modi can give minimum income guarantee for 15 friends, then we will give that for every Indian.





4.34 pm IST We believe in transformational politics: Rahul Congress has done transformational action for the people. We believe in transformational politics not incremental politics. When the nation faced a wall of starvation, Congress broke that with Green revolution. We also brought White revolution and made India biggest producer of milk in the world.





4.32 pm IST ‘Narendra Modi is absolutely intent on dividing India’ Narendra Modi is absolutely intent on dividing India. He wants to create two Indias — one for rich people and the other for farmers, labourers and workers. He is ready to forgive 3.5 lakh crore for 15 of his friends. But he is not ready to spend one rupee for farmers. He scrapped MNREGA and diluted the Land Acquisition Act.





4.30 pm IST We will ensure more spending in healthcare and education We will ensure India builds a low cost high quality education system. We will ensure more spending in healthcare and education. We don’t want India which is only for rich people.





4.28 pm IST We want to see women in positions of leadership: Rahul Gandhi Need more women, youth in representation. I assure that we will do this. In every election, we will have more women and youths as representatives. We want to see women in positions of leadership





4.25 pm IST Every Congressman must have the feeling of ‘Ente booth, ente party’ Congress party belongs to every single member who fights for the party. Every Congressman must have the feeling of ‘Ente booth, ente party’, says Rahul Gandhi.



