Rahul Gandhi interaction with students live updates

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019, Congress national president Rahul Gandhi will on Saturday interact with students in New Delhi. He will address students at ‘Shiksha Disha or Dasha’ event to be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Earlier this month, seven young students from different parts of the country had a “surprise” dinner interaction with Rahul Gandhi where over Chinese food they shared their ideas about improving the lives of people and were promised that some may be included in the party manifesto.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in January conducted the second townhall Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0 where around 2,000 students, parents and teachers interacted with him about the exam related issues and problems of students ahead and after board exams.

Rahul Gandhi may address students on exam related issues, and may also talk about the expectations of the youth from the next government as elections near.

