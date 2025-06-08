Big claims but no follow-up, formal complaint since 24 hours, says EC on Rahul Gandhi: Report

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Rahul Gandhi's 'match-fixing' remark regarding last year's Maharashtra assembly elections, sources within the Election Commission have revealed that the Congress leader did not submit a formal complaint or seek a meeting with the poll panel. Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections were a "blueprint for rigging democracy."(HT Photo)

As per procedure, any constitutional body, including the EC, will formally respond only when Rahul Gandhi writes to them, the sources told PTI news agency, adding that LoP haven't sought any time for a meeting even 24 hours after he raised allegations of "rigging" in the assembly polls held in November last year.

Sources further said that Rahul Gandhi, on the one hand, said that the issues being raised by him are very serious, but when it came to penning them down in black and white to the Election Commission, he shied away.

Also Read | ‘Straight out of Soros playbook’: BJP slams Rahul Gandhi's ‘match-fixing’ remark over Maharashtra polls

They also noted that the Congress was invited to meet the poll panel on May 15, on which they requested some time.

The poll body sources claimed that the 10.5 lakh Booth Level Officers, 50 lakh Polling Officers, and 1 lakh Counting Supervisors appointed by the Commission all across the country are also disappointed with Rahul Gandhi over the allegations being made by him, questioning their integrity and hard work.

EC's rebuttal on Rahul Gandhi's poll data demand

On the former Congress President's demand for CCTV footage, the sources said, "As per instructions of the ECI, the CCTV footage of polling stations can always be scrutinised by the competent high court in any election petition."

Also Read | ‘Childish move’: BJP slams ‘entitled dynast’ Rahul Gandhi over EC allegations

"This is done by the ECI to protect the integrity of elections as well as to protect the privacy of voters. Why does Shri Rahul Gandhi himself or through his agents want to invade the privacy of voters, which is to be protected by the ECI as per electoral laws? Does Rahul Gandhi not trust even the High Courts now?" the sources added.

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections were a "blueprint for rigging democracy" and this "match-fixing" would next happen in Bihar and "anywhere the BJP is losing".

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi rejecting people’s mandate is ‘insulting’, says Devendra Fadnavis on 2024 assembly polls

Underscoring that match-fixed elections are a "poison" for any democracy, he said that the side that cheats may win the game, but it damages institutions and destroys public faith.

The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of attacking democratic institutions to undermine people's trust in the electoral process, claiming he was doing so to pre-empt his party's defeat in the upcoming elections as he cannot garner public support.