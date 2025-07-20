Rahul Gandhi more worried about Pakistan than India, says UP Deputy CM Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday targeted Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, saying he and his family appear to be more in pain than Pakistan due to the blow from Operation Sindoor. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya (PTI File)

In a post on the social media platform X, the BJP leader alleged that the opposition party was repeatedly "insulting" the Indian Army to "appease" Pakistan.

"Lightweight Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is less concerned about India and more about Pakistan. That is why the Gandhi family is crying from pain more than Pakistan due to the blow of Operation Sindoor," he said.

"Actually, the Congress has lost its mind due to being ousted from power. That is why it is compelled to take shelter behind such confused leaders of the world who do not stand firm on their statements. Just like their Gandhi, he too has an unstable nature," Maurya said in apparent reference to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seeking clarification from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on claims made by US President Donald Trump on the India-Pakistan conflict.

Maurya said, "The truth is that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's adept leadership has not only unsettled Pakistan but also disturbed the sleep of those world leaders who considered themselves invincible."