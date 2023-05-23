Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi moves Delhi court seeking NOC to secure fresh ordinary passport

Rahul Gandhi moves Delhi court seeking NOC to secure fresh ordinary passport

PTI |
May 23, 2023 10:11 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi had surrendered his diplomatic travel document upon his disqualification as an MP.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, an accused in the National Herald case, moved a Delhi court on Tuesday seeking a no objection certificate to secure a fresh "ordinary passport" after having surrendered his diplomatic travel document upon his disqualification as an MP.

Rahul Gandhi (Congress twitter)
Rahul Gandhi (Congress twitter)

Also read: Rahul Gandhi's truck ride to Chandigarh to listen to drivers' ‘Mann ki Baat’

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vaibhav Mehta sought the response of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, the complainant in the National Herald case, to Gandhi's application and posted the matter for hearing on Wednesday.

Also read: My good fortune I sent Rahul Gandhi away to Wayanad from UP: Smriti Irani

“The applicant ceased to be a Member of Parliament in March 2023 and as such he surrendered his diplomatic passport and is applying for a fresh ordinary passport… By way of the present application, the applicant is seeking permission and no objection from this Court for issuance of fresh ordinary passport to him,” the application said.

The court had on December 19, 2015 granted bail to Gandhi and others in the case.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rahul gandhi delhi court
rahul gandhi delhi court
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out