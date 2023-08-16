Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi nominated to parliamentary standing committee on defence

Rahul Gandhi nominated to parliamentary standing committee on defence

PTI |
Aug 16, 2023 10:03 PM IST

Before being disqualified in March, Gandhi was a member of the parliamentary panel on defence.

Days after his Lok Sabha membership was restored, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on Wednesday nominated to the parliamentary standing committee on defence.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi .(ANI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi .(ANI)

Congress MP Amar Singh too has been nominated to the committee, according to a Lok Sabha bulletin.

Newly elected Aam Aadmi Party member of Lok Sabha Sushil Kumar Rinku has been nominated to the committee on agriculture, animal husbandry and food processing. Rinku had recently won the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll and is the sole AAP member in the Lower House of Parliament.

NCP's Faizal P P Mohammed, whose Lok Sabha membership was restored in March, has been nominated to the committee on consumer affairs, food and public distribution.

Before being disqualified in March, Gandhi was a member of the parliamentary panel on defence.

On August 7, the Lok Sabha membership of Gandhi was restored, days after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in a 2019 defamation case over his "Modi surname" remarks.

Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member on March 24, with effect from March 23, after a Gujarat court convicted him in the case and sentenced him to two years in jail.

A punishment for two years and above automatically disqualifies a lawmaker. He represents Wayanad in the Lok Sabha.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out