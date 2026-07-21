Rahul Gandhi demands PM Modi's resignation over CJP protest crackdown

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and home minister Amit Shah over the police action against protesters during the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) march to Parliament a day earlier.

Rahul Gandhi launched an attack on the Centre over their handling of the Cockroach Janata Party protest march to Parliament in the national capital on Monday. (PTI)

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His remarks came on the second day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, a day after clashes between Delhi Police and CJP supporters during the outfit's "Chalo Sansad" march left several protesters injured. The confrontation has also triggered a political confrontation between the opposition and the government over alleged irregularities in the country's examination and education system. Track live updates here

Rahul Gandhi demands PM Modi's resignation

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Gandhi accused the Centre of using police force to suppress students raising concerns over the education and examination system.

"These youth are protesting about the education system and the testing system. The entire country knows the education system and testing system are broken; it has ceased to exist. The testing system has been hollowed out by termites. That is all they are saying. We have been saying it too. I have been giving presentation after presentation about this. Why is the Prime Minister silent?" Gandhi said.

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{{^usCountry}} Calling the police response "un-Indian", he said students deserved better treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Calling the police response "un-Indian", he said students deserved better treatment. {{/usCountry}}

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"The point is this is no way to treat the young people of this country. The young people of this country do not have opportunities; all the doors are closed; one door is open for competitive exams, which is also destroyed. These students here are complaining not just about the education system but their future," Gandhi said.

He further alleged that the country's education system had been taken over by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and accused the government of favouring industrialists over students.

"This is about the future of young people. They watch Ambani's wedding and ₹1,000 crores being spent there, while they have no money to open a business of their own. This is much bigger than education. This is students of India saying they have no future in India. This is legitimate. Dharmendra Pradhan, the home minister and the Prime Minister should resign," he said.

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Gandhi also alleged that opposition MPs were not being allowed to raise the issue in Parliament.

"We went to the Speaker and said, 'Look, we want to discuss the student issue,' and the Speaker told us that to hold a discussion, he has to ask the government. Do you understand what this means? The Speaker is telling us that to debate in Parliament, he has to take permission from the government," he claimed.

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After addressing the media, Gandhi, accompanied by Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, visited Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital to meet protesters injured during Monday's clashes.

CJP leaders meet JP Nadda

Meanwhile, two CJP representatives, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, met Union health minister J P Nadda on Monday to submit the organisation's demands in writing following the protest.

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The protest infrastructure at Jantar Mantar was dismantled after the clashes, while prohibitory orders under Section 163 remained in force in parts of central Delhi, restricting gatherings of five or more people.

However, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke continued his sit-in at Jantar Mantar, reiterating that the agitation would continue until Pradhan resigns.

Sonam Wangchuk continues hunger strike

Climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk remained on hunger strike at Safdarjung Hospital, where he was admitted after being taken into custody by Delhi Police on July 18.

According to the latest health bulletin issued by the hospital, Wangchuk's serum potassium level stood at 3.2 mEq/L in a sample collected on Monday night. He is receiving oral rehydration solution (ORS) and oral potassium supplements but continues to decline intravenous fluids and glucose administration.