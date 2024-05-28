Rahul Gandhi pours water over his head at election rally| Video

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen pouring water over his head at an election rally in Rudrapur, Uttar Pradesh. Rahul was also heard saying, “Garmi hai kaafi…” Rahul Gandhi pours water over his head.(X/Congress)

Speaking at the rally, Rahul Gandhi paused to acknowledge the sweltering temperatures. In an attempt to cool down, he poured water from a bottle over his head. This caught the attention of people.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Sharing the video of Rahul Gandhi, the Congress party wrote on its official handle, “Buckle up, the temperature is rising… the INDIA bloc government is coming…"

Reacting to the video a user wrote, “Aap thailand ka ticket karlo (you can book a ticket to Thailand)…” Another person commented, “Nice joke…”

Addressing a rally in Rudrapur, Rahul Gandhi said, “This election is between two ideologies. On one side is the INDIA alliance and the Constitution. On the other side are those who want to abolish the Constitution. BJP leaders say that as soon as their government comes, they will abolish the Constitution. I want to tell them that your government will not come.”

“I want to tell the people of India… The INDIA alliance will risk its life to protect the Constitution, but will not let it be destroyed,” he added.

The rally was also addressed by Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav who alleged, “The BJP government showed false dreams of doubling the income of farmers, the examination papers of the youth were leaked…”

"Till now, I used to say that the (INDIA) alliance will win all seats except one (Varanasi) in Uttar Pradesh. However, as we head towards the last phase of the elections, the anger among people against the BJP is at its peak. I now feel that the BJP will even lose this one seat," he said.

(With PTI inputs)