Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka in Wayanad today, first time since his disqualification

Rahul Gandhi is set to visit his former constituency Wayanad in Kerala on Tuesday, for the first time after the Congress leader's disqualification as a Lok Sabha MP. His sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be accompanying him during his visit. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with his sister and party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.(PTI file)

During Rahul's visit, he will address a public rally and hold a roadshow in Wayanad.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad updates:

> During their visit, the Gandhi siblings are scheduled to hold a road show and a conference in Kalpetta. According to local reports, the roadshow will begin from SKMJ Higher Secondary School at 3pm, and it is anticipated to draw thousands of people from various parts of the Lok Sabha constituency.

> Several top leaders, including AICC general secretaries KC Venugopal and Tariq Anwar, Opposition Leader VD Satheesan, KPCC president K Sudhakaran, Muslim League state president Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, PK Kunhalikutty, NK Premachandran, and CP John, among others, are expected to attend the event.

> It is reported that a letter written by Gandhi will also be distributed to the voters throughout Wayanad.

> Rahul had lost his membership following his conviction and sentencing in a 2019 criminal defamation case by a Surat court. The case was related to a comment he made about the surname 'Modi' during a campaign event prior to the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

> He was disqualified as an MP on March 24 in accordance with a 2013 Supreme Court ruling, which mandates automatic disqualification of any MP or MLA convicted and sentenced to two or more years in jail.

