Rahul Gandhi's 3 questions to S Jaishankar on Operation Sindoor, Donald Trump

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday yet again targeted external affairs minister S Jaishankar over Operation Sindoor, asking him to clarify who had asked US President Donald Trump to mediate between India and Pakistan. Rahul Gandhi asked S Jaishankar to clarify who had asked Donald Trump to mediate between India and Pakistan.(File)

In a post on X, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha re-shared a video clip posted by the Congress party of EAM Jaishankar answering questions regarding Operation Sindoor and Donald Trump's involvement as a mediator in the ceasefire between India and Pakistan in an interview.

In the post, the Congress had asked “why is his tongue faltering?”, referencing Jaishankar's alleged inability to answer the questions effectively.

Rahul Gandhi, in his post, wrote, “Will JJ explain: Why has India been hyphenated with Pakistan? Why didn’t a single country back us in condemning Pakistan? Who asked Trump to ‘mediate’ between India & Pakistan? India’s foreign policy has collapsed.”

Rahul Gandhi, over the last week, has questioned Jaishankar several times over foreign policy decisions related to India and Pakistan's ongoing conflict over cross-border terrorism.

Rahul Gandhi criticises EAM Jaishankar on Operation Sindoor

Rahul Gandhi had previously criticised foreign minister Jaishankar for not revealing details of an Indian aircraft that had allegedly been lost during India's Operation Sindoor.

Rahul Gandhi had claimed that informing Pakistan at the start of the attack was a mistake and a “crime".

Further in a post on X he said, “EAM Jaishankar’s silence isn’t just telling — it’s damning. So I’ll ask again: How many Indian aircraft did we lose because Pakistan knew? This wasn’t a lapse. It was a crime. And the nation deserves the truth.”

MEA responds

The MEA had responded to Gandhi's claims in a statement, saying, "The external affairs minister had stated that we had warned Pakistan at the start, which is clearly the early phase after Operation Sindoor's commencement. This is being falsely represented as being before the commencement. This utter misrepresentation of facts is being called out."

Further, the PIB's fact-checking unit had also debunked the LoP's claims about Jaishankar providing advance information to Pakistan, saying, “EAM is being misquoted, and he has not made this statement.”