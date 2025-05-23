‘LoP or Nishan-e-Pakistan?’: BJP jibes Rahul Gandhi over ‘aircraft lost’ remark

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday slammed Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his social media post questioning how many Indian Air Force jets were lost during Operation Sindoor, accusing him of making “careless” statements that could compromise national security. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia addresses a press conference, at BJP HQ, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)

At a press briefing, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that Gandhi’s comments were being used by Pakistan to target India and demoralise the armed forces.

He questioned whether the Congress leader stood with India or with its adversaries, asking if Rahul Gandhi was acting as the Leader of Opposition or “Pakistan’s Nishan-e-Pakistan.”

“Today, the nation is asking Rahul Gandhi. It is acceptable to have differences of opinion with the Prime Minister; that is part of a democracy,” said BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia.

However, he added, “The kind of language you (Rahul Gandhi) are using against the Prime Minister is deeply troubling. Your statements are now being discussed in Pakistan's parliament. Pakistan is using the words of Congress leaders to target India, and yet, you have remained silent. That is worrisome.”

“Rahul Gandhi, you must decide whose side you are on,” Bhatia said, adding, “Are you India’s Leader of Opposition, or Pakistan’s Nishan-e-Pakistan? The country is watching. It is for you to decide.”

Gaurav Bhatia cited Air Marshal Sandeep Singh Bharti’s earlier remark that disclosing details about fighter jets is not prudent during an active combat scenario.

“When Operation Sindoor is going on, Rahul Gandhi is giving careless statements. He is asking how many IAF jets are down,” Bhatia said.

“On May 11, during a press briefing, Air Marshal Bharti said, ‘We are in a combat scenario, it is not prudent for us to answer that question,’” he added.

BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of echoing Pakistan narratives

Bhatia alleged that Rahul Gandhi is echoing narratives favourable to Pakistan at a time when, according to Pakistani leader Mariam Nawaz, India inflicted significant damage through recent military action.

“Rahul Gandhi seems to be busy in conversations with Pakistan on how to weaken India and the morale of the forces. Today, a senior leader of Pakistan, Mariam Nawaz, gave a statement that on the night of May 6 and 7, and on May 9, Pakistan had to face a huge loss because of India’s action,” Bhatia claimed.

He alleged that under Rahul Gandhi's direction, Congress party chief Mallikarjun Kharge referred to Operation Sindoor as a small war, and criticised Congress's “careless attitude,” suggesting that if anyone is betraying India, it is Rahul Gandhi.