Rahul Gandhi's rare 90-minute-long meeting with PM Modi: Here's what all was discussed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a one-and-a-half-hour long meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to discuss the appointment of key officials to the Central Information Commission (CIC). File photo of PM Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(File)

The meeting between the two leaders went on for 90 minutes to finalise the selection of Chief Information Commissioner, eight Information Commissioners, and the Vigilance Commissioner in the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).

Sources told HT that Rahul Gandhi has given a dissent note on the appointment. However, it is not yet clear whether the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha submitted the dissent note for a single appointment or multiple positions.

Also Read: 'I decide what to say': Amit Shah tells Rahul Gandhi in most heated Lok Sabha exchange ever | Watch

As per the rules, the Prime Minister, a union minister selected by the PM, and the Leader of the Opposition are expected to decide the top officials of the Information Commission, Election Commission and the Vigilance department. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was selected to finalise the key appointments, according to ANI news agency.

What is Central Information Commission

The Central Information Commission was constituted with effect from 2005 under the Right to Information Act, 2005. The jurisdiction of the Commission extends over all Central Public Authorities.

As per reports, the position of the Chief Information Commissioner and eight other sanctioned posts under the Central Information Commission have been vacant for over three months.

Later in the day, the Lok Sabha witnessed a heated exchange between Amit Shah and Rahul Gandhi over the latter's ‘vote chori’ claims and attacks on SIR exercise.

Also Read: PM Modi reaffirms support for Gaza peace plan in call with Netanyahu; leaders to 'meet soon'

When Shah started speaking on the opposition party's 'vote chori' claims in Haryana and Bihar, Rahul Gandhi challenged the home minister to respond to his claims made in the press conference.

"The Leader of the Opposition tells me to first respond to his questions. The Parliament won't function as per your wishes. I will decide what to speak. The Parliament won't function in this way. He should have the patience to listen to my answers,” Amit Shah said.

Hitting back at Shah, Rahul Gandhi called his response a "defensive and a frightened one." "This was a frightened response. This is not the true response," Rahul Gandhi said. In his response, Amit Shah said, “I will speak on my subject. I will not go with your provocations.”