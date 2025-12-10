Rahul Gandh vs Amit Shah in Lok Sabha: Congress MP throws 'SIR debate challenge', HM says 'I decide what to speak'

Union home minister Amit Shah and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi clashed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday during the debate on electoral reforms. Tensions escalated when Gandhi interrupted Shah’s address, saying, “I challenge you to have debate.” Shah, Rahul Gandhi clash in Lok Sabha during electoral reforms debate(PTI)

During the debate, Rahul Gandhi called for a discussion on his press conferences, saying, “Let us have a debate on my press conferences. Amit Shah ji, I challenge you to have a debate on my three press conferences.”

Responding to the Congress leader, Shah said, “First of all, I want to make it clear… I have long experience, and I will decide the order of my speech… they should be patient… I will answer each question… but they cannot decide the order of my speech.”

Gandhi later described Shah’s response as “defensive and nervous.”

This came after Shah had reacted to Congress leader's allegations of voter list manipulation during his presser, saying the claims were unfounded and had already been clarified by the Election Commission.

He said that the Leader of Opposition had said “in a press conference on November 5 he had dropped an ‘atomic bomb’ — and in that so-called bomb he claimed that 501 votes were registered at a single house in Haryana.”

Shah said the Election Commission’s explanation made clear there was nothing irregular about the address in question. “The Election Commission has clarified that house number 265 is not a small house but a one-acre ancestral plot where several families live. However, each family has not been given a separate house number, which is why the same house number appears everywhere. And multiple generations of one family live together. This numbering system has been the same since the time a Congress government was elected in Haryana. This is not a fake house.”