Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi reaches Bharuch to attend Ahmed Patel’s last rites

The mortal remains of Congress veteran Ahmed Patel, who died following Covid-19 complications at the age of 71, was on Wednesday night brought to his native place in Bharuch where his last rites would be performed.

india Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 11:35 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Bharuch, Gujarat
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached Bharuch in Gujarat to attend the last rites of Ahmed Patel.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached Bharuch in Gujarat to attend the last rites of Ahmed Patel.(PTI)
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached Bharuch in Gujarat on Thursday to attend the last rites of senior party leader Ahmed Patel.

The Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for the Covid-19, breathed his last in the wee hours of Wednesday, after fighting the related complications for over a month.

Patel started his political journey in the Congress Youth Wing and became a highlighted leader during the Janta Party period after Emergency.

He was elected as a councillor of Bharuch Municipality of Gujarat at the age of 25 and went on to become the political secretary of Sonia Gandhi. He remained a bridge during the UPA-I tenure between the party and the government.

He represented Gujarat eight times in the Parliament, including three times in the lower house between 1977-1989. He represented Congress five times in the Upper House since 1993.

