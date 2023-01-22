Rahul Gandhi's diet, workout regime, first salary and 3 favourite dishes

The Congress on Sunday released a video of Rahul Gandhi having a fun chat with travel and food channel Curlytales when the Bharat Jodo Yatra was in Rajasthan. As Rahul Gandhi talked about his childhood, education, and first job, he also spelt out three things he would do if he becomes the prime minister. He said he has been facing a lot of pressure to cut his beard from his partymen. On marriage plans, Rahul Gandhi said he is not against marriage. "My bar is very high as my parents had a really lovely marriage," Rahul Gandhi said. There is no checklist, but just a loving person who is intelligent, Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi's diet and workout

In the interview, Rahul Gandhi said he has always been into some form of physical activity. Apart from martial art, he knows diving. On the yatra too, he is taking regular martial art classes, he said. On diet, he said he avoids carbohydrates but if he has to eat rice or roti, he would prefer roti. As a non-veg lover, his favourite dishes are chicken tikka, seekh kebab and a plain omelette. He prefers one cup of coffee in the morning, he said.

'Would prefer...': Rahul Gandhi reveals his ideal life partner, marriage plans I Watch

3 things on Rahul Gandhi's bedside

Rahul Gandhi said there is basically nothing on his bedside but in the drawer, he keeps his passport, documents, and religious things including rudraksha, wallet and phone.

Rahul Gandhi's favourite restaurants in Delhi

The Congress leader said his go-to place to eat out is Old Delhi. His favourite restaurants are Moti Mahal, Sagar, Swagat, Saravanaa Bhavan

3 things Rahul Gandhi would do if he becomes prime minister

Rahul Gandhi said if he becomes the prime minister he would transform the education system, help medium-scale businesses and will stand by people who are having a tough time, including farmers and unemployed youth.

Rahul Gandhi's first salary was 3,000 pound

Talking about his first job, Rahul Gandhi said it was in London for a strategic consulting company, called Monitor Company. "My first paycheck at that time was a lot. It felt strange. It went in rent and stuff like that. It was almost 3,000 pounds. I was 25 then," Rahul Gandhi said.

