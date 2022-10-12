Home / India News / Watch: Rahul Gandhi's push-up challenge with Shivakumar, Venugopal and a boy. Who won?

Watch: Rahul Gandhi's push-up challenge with Shivakumar, Venugopal and a boy. Who won?

Updated on Oct 12, 2022 07:22 AM IST

Only Rahul Gandhi's push-up form was correct while the others were half-pushups, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala observed as Rahul Gandhi's push-up challenge video went viral.

Rahul Gandhi doing push-ups in a challenge with DK Shivakumar, KC Venugopal and a boy in Karnataka during Bharat Jodo Yatra.&nbsp;
Rahul Gandhi doing push-ups in a challenge with DK Shivakumar, KC Venugopal and a boy in Karnataka during Bharat Jodo Yatra. 
ByPoulomi Ghosh

Rahul Gandhi took up a push-up challenge with Karnataka Congress chief Dk Shivakumar and party's general secretary KC Venugopal as a local boy also joined the challenge on the streets of Karnataka. The Congress put up a collage video of the challenge adding to the many colourful moments of Bharat Jodo Yatra's Karnataka leg. Also Read: This girl broke into tears in Karnataka. Rahul Gandhi explains why

In the video, Rahul Gandhi can be seen walking while the boy joins him and shows him his arm strength, which leads to the funny push-up challenge as Rahul Gandhi invites the boy to the dare, while DK Shivakumar and KC Venugopal too joined. In the video shared by the party, DK Shivakumar was the first to give up, while KC Venugopal was the last, but social media users, including Congress leaders, noticed that only Rahul Gandhi's form of the push-up was correct. "The one full and two half pushups!" Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted, sharing a photo.

At the end of the challenge, Rahul Gandhi shook his hand with the boy.

This is not the first time that Rahul Gandhi was seen happily taking up a push-up challenge. His earlier push-up video of 2021 also went viral. At that time, he was at a Tamil Nadu college and the challenger was a student.

The Karnataka leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra has so far offered many memorable moments. Rahul Gandhi was seen running with Shivakumar, former chief minister Siddaramaiah; he was seen tying the laces of Sonia Gandhi's shoes; addressing a rally being drenched in heavy rain.

rahul gandhi bharat jodo yatra
rahul gandhi bharat jodo yatra

