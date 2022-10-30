Rahul Gandhi's sprint with young boys in Telangana, then a group dance. Watch

The Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress saw yet another moment worth capturing for the grand old party on Sunday when Rahul Gandhi was seen running a sprint with young boys, and others. In a nearly one-minute long video, the Congress MP can be seen speaking with some young boys - walking at the centre of the crowd - as they are asked: “Race lagaoege? (Game for a race)”.

Then the 52-year-old leader is seen running, leaving others behind. Not just the boys but others in the crowd follow him. Rahul Gandhi then slows down to let boys catch up with him. A large number of security personnel are also in the crowd. The video was shot on Sunday morning in Gollapalli in Telangana where Gandhi is leading the Congress’s mas contact programme.

Shortly after, Gandhi and Jairam Ramesh joined a few people for a group dance performance. While some people in the group - including Ramesh - were seen dancing with sticks, which seemed like Dandiya sticks, Rahul Gandhi was seen instead clapping to the beats. This comes a day after he matched steps for a tribal dance performance in the state.

”Remember to celebrate milestones as you prepare for the road ahead.”

– Nelson Mandela#BharatJodoYatra pic.twitter.com/ERQPUSHpV7 — Congress (@INCIndia) October 30, 2022

The Bharat Jodo Yatra is covering Telangana after covering Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. It would soon enter Maharashtra where it would be welcomed by former union minister and NCP leader Sharad Pawar.

The grand old party aims to rekindle its contact with the masses with an eye on the 2024 national elections and assembly polls due in several states.

