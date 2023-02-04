Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi said long ago Adani's wealth bubble will burst: Digvijaya Singh

Rahul Gandhi said long ago Adani's wealth bubble will burst: Digvijaya Singh

Published on Feb 04, 2023 03:47 PM IST



Singh alleged that people close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah get benefits and tax rates are modified for their profit.(AP)
ByYagya Sharma | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Adani Group's plummeting market value following a report by US short seller Hindenburg, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday said Rahul Gandhi had predicted that Adani's “wealth bubble will burst” and Hidenburg has “exposed Adani”.

“During the pandemic, everyone in the nation had a reduction in income but some industrialists saw a rise in their market capitalization. Industry and market were closed, then how they increased their market capitalization. BJP is receiving unaccounted money,” Singh was quoted by the news agency ANI.

Flagging Life Insurance Corporation (LIC)'s alleged loss due to investment in Adani Group, he said, “People in the country who bought Adani’s share have suffered a loss. The share market is affected as investors who had invested in Adani’s shares pulled out. SBI had a low percentage in Adani shares, but LIC which has common man’s money had a huge loss.”

Singh alleged that people close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah get benefits and tax rates are modified for their profit. “Whosoever is close to PM Modi and Amit Shah, gets benefits, and tax rates are increased and decreased for their profit. Same is being done for Gautam Adani. Rahul Gandhi said Adani's wealth bubble will burst. Hindenburg research papers have exposed Adani.”

(With ANI inputs)

gautam adani adani group
