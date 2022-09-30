Rahul Gandhi says he's having knee problem while walking but... | Watch video

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at an interaction with his party workers amid the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra admitted that he is getting knee pain walking at a stretch but what keeps him going is the support of the people. The video of the interaction has gone viral. "I am having a knee problem while walking. Sometimes, I am getting very bad pain," he said. Also Read | 'Could walk a thousand miles': Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo' moment with little girl

"Whenever I am finding that difficulty is getting more, then suddenly I am finding somebody is coming -- doing something or telling me something that is removing the difficulty," Rahul Gandhi can be seen saying in the video.

"For example, yesterday, I was having a very rough time. Suddenly this girl came and gave me this letter. She quotes 'with hardship, there has to be ease'. So suddenly, I am thinking hardship, hardship, hardship and then I get this letter. I am like 'look, somebody has come to help me in my most difficult time'," Rahul Gandhi said and the party workers laughed and enjoyed the little anecdote.

As he narrated the story, Rahul Gandhi said this has happened every time he found himself in trouble. Either some of his party workers or someone from the public came and pulled him out of the trouble, he said.

In the same video, Rahul Gandhi can be seen about the assassination of his father. "See, I will tell you what the psychology is. In my case; if you suffer a huge amount of violence, this happens to you. You cannot suffer a huge amount of violence and still believe in violence. If you suffer violence, you are automatically designed to see that someone is suffering from violence. Because you are like 'Oh! I felt that'. My father died, my grandmother died, whatever, I had felt the pain, so I will look when the person is feeling the pain," Rahul Gandhi said.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra concluded in Kerala leg and is entering Karnataka. The interaction took place before the conclusion of the Kerala leg. On Thursday, the campsite moved from Kerala's Nilambur to Tamil Nadu's Gudalur where Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally. the 3,570-km march began from Kanyakumari on September 7 and will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir after 150 days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON