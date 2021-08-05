Rahul Gandhi says Pegasus meant to silence India’s youth at 'Sansad gherao' stir

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the ongoing Pegasus hacking controversy stating the Israeli spying software was used as a tool to silence the country’s youth. Gandhi said the Modi government has put Pegasus inside the phones of the youth.

Addressing a ‘Sansad Gehrao’ protest organised by the Youth Congress in Delhi, Gandhi said, “Brothers and sisters please remember, your mobile phone is your voice. You can express whatever you want through this mobile phone. You have to understand that Narendra Modi has put Pegasus inside your phones. Not only inside my phone. The idea of Pegasus has been inserted into the phones of the youth by Modi.”

Speaking further on software, the Congress leader said if the country’s youth speak the truth, then the Prime Minister will be present inside their phones.

Meanwhile, police said no permission was given for Thursday’s protest and about 600 people, including lawmakers, were detained. “A total of 589 people, including 28 women, two MPs and two MLAs, were detained during the protest carried out by Indian Youth Congress. No permission to carry out the protest march was given to the organiser, IYC president Srinivas BV,” New Delhi DCP Deepak Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Police used water cannons to disperse the Youth Congress workers staging the protest at Raisina road. A traffic snarl also ensued at Ashok Road and other parts of central Delhi due to the stir.

The Congress has been leading the Opposition’s charge against the Centre over the snooping scandal. Earlier, Gandhi had accused Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah of using Pegasus against India, its institutions and its democracy. He had also demanded a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the matter and Shah’s resignation as the home minister.

The hacking controversy came into light two weeks ago after an international investigative consortium stated that several Indian, including ministers, Opposition leaders, journalists and businessmen, were potential targets of Israeli firm NSO Group’s phone hacking software called Pegasus.

The monsoon session of Parliament has been rocked by protests from opposition parties against the alleged surveillance of the country’s citizens. On Wednesday, 14 parliamentarians from the Opposition demanded an open discussion on the issue in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and said the issue has ramifications on India’s security.







