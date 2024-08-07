Rahul Gandhi seeks IOA action to overturn Vinesh Phogat's Olympics disqualification

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed hope that the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) will strongly challenge the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Olympics and provide “justice to the daughter of the country.” Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi reacted to the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from Paris Olympics.(PTI)

Terming the disqualification “unfortunate”, Rahul Gandhi said that Vinesh Phogat would come back stronger in the arena.

Read: Congress MP claims 'conspiracy over protest' behind Vinesh Phogat's medal loss

Phogat was disqualified from the Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final, dashing her hopes of winning a medal just hours after coming close to a historic gold.

“It is unfortunate that Vinesh Phogat, India's pride, who reached the finals after defeating world champion wrestlers, was disqualified on technical grounds. We have full hope that the Indian Olympic Association will strongly challenge this decision and provide justice to the daughter of the country,” Gandhi posted on X in Hindi.

“Vinesh is not one to give up, we are confident that she will come back stronger in the arena. You have always made the country proud Vinesh. Even today the whole country stands with you as your strength,” the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha said.

Phogat had made history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in her category on Tuesday night. She was assured of at least a silver medal before her disqualification left her medal-less. According to international rules, any wrestler found overweight at the time of weigh-in ends up at the bottom of the final standings.

The 29-year-old, shattered by the outcome, had to be taken to the polyclinic inside the Games village due to severe dehydration earlier in the day.

"She was found overweight by 100 grams this morning. The rules do not allow this, and she has been disqualified," said an Indian coach.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered words of support to Vinesh, who was at the forefront of a protest demanding action against former Wrestling Federation of India head Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was accused of sexual harassment by women wrestlers.

"Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing," he posted on X.

"At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you," he added.

The prime minister is reported to have spoken to IOA President P T Usha, asking her to explore every available avenue to assist Phogat.