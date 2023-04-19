Rahul Gandhi, Shettar in Congress' list of campaigners for Karnataka polls, Pilot ignored

The Congress on Wednesday released the list of star campaigners for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, party's state unit chief DK Shivakumar, LoP Siddaramaiah, ex-CM and prominent Lingayat leader Jagadish Shettar, who joined the party on Monday after being denied a ticket by the BJP, are among the bigwigs who would be campaigning for Congress for next month's crucial assembly election.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leaders wave to the supporters during a mega rally at Humnabad, in Bidar (Karnataka Congress Twitter)

The list also includes prominent names like KC Venugopal, Shashi Tharoor, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Jairam Ramesh, P Chidambaram along with Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh CM, Bhupesh Baghel, Himachal Pradesh CM, Sukhwinder Singh Sukku and Maharashtra ex-CM Prithviraj Chavan. However, the name of the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister and party leader Sachin Pilot was not on the list.

The Congress on Tuesday released its fourth list of seven candidates including Shettar, being fielded from Hubballi – Dharwad-Central constituency, a seat he has won multiple times. The party has fielded Mohammed Yousuf Savanur against CM Basavaraj Bommai in the Shiggaon assembly seat. From the Chikamagalur assembly constituency, which is currently represented by BJP general secretary C T Ravi, H D Thammaaiah from Congress is contesting.

Congress till now has announced 216 candidates for the 224-member assembly. Karnataka Congress had announced the first list of 124 candidates before the announcement of the poll schedule by the Election Commission.

Karnataka would go to polls in a single phase of voting on May 10, whereas, results will be declared on May 13. The term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be ending on May 24.

(With inputs from ANI)