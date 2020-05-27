Rahul Gandhi speaks with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, assures support

india

Updated: May 27, 2020 14:36 IST

A day after his comment led to speculations that all was not well within Maharashtra’s ruling coalition, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi spoke with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray over the phone on Wednesday morning.

Rahul Gandhi had said in a press conference on Tuesday that his party was only playing a supporting role in Maharashtra and it was not a key decision-maker.

Congress is a partner in the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) also comprising the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Congress leaders later said that Rahul Gandhi’s statement was twisted.

On Tuesday, he told Uddhav Thackeray that his government was doing a good job to combat the coronavirus pandemic despite the difficulties the state has been facing.

“Rahulji and Uddhavji had a telephonic conversation in the morning and air was cleared over the speculations after former’s statement in the press conference. The Congress leader clarified that his statement was taken out of proportion and the Congress stands in full support of the government,” a Shiv Sena leader said.

Rahul Gandhi also explained his stand behind the statement and how he has been categorically stating how important the state is and how it should be given more importance in the fight against Covid-19.

He also said that the Congress is with Maharashtra and the MVA government is capable of taking a decision in its fight against the pandemic.

Thackeray too reportedly assured Rahul Gandhi that the Congress, junior partner in the MVA, has been given equal importance in the decision making.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will meet with the members of the alliance partners on Wednesday afternoon against the backdrop of a spurt in political activities in the last few days.

The meeting, to be held at the chief minister’s official residence Varsha, is expected to be attended by key ministers from the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, an MVA minister said.