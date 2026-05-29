Rahul Gandhi spotted in auto driver's uniform outside Delhi residence

Congress leader and leader of opposition in the Parliament, Rahul Gandhi , interacted with a group of auto-rickshaw drivers in Delhi on Friday (May 29) afternoon. He was seen wearing an auto driver's uniform and reportedly “unexpectedly” joined a group of rickshaw drivers for a meal at Todarmal Park in Bengali Market, according to visuals shared by news agency ANI on X.

The Congress leader took selfies with children during the interaction and reportedly listened to the concerns of auto-rickshaw drivers' daily struggle amid rising cost of living as a result of inflating oil prices due to the US-Iran war .

“We are not able to find a job,” an auto-rickshaw driver, who shared a meal with the Congress leader, told ANI. “Rahul Gandhi interacted with us. He promised to raise our issues in Parliament, our insurance, and other support. We even shared a simple meal. Rahul Gandhi met us unexpectedly while we were eating, and it felt good.”

A rendezvous with labour workers This isn't the first time Rahul has met workers to hear out and address their daily concerns. Back in July of 2024, the Congress leader interacted with labourers at Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar (GTB) of the national capital, as previously reported by HT.

“There is no respect for manual labour in India today, I had said this earlier also - today, this thing got confirmed after meeting the labourers who stand daily in search of work in GTB Nagar," the Congress leader had posted on his social media handles. “They survive on a meagre daily wage due to inflation, and even that is not guaranteed. To provide full rights and respect to the labourers and manual workers of India -- this is the mission of my life.”

Donning a white shirt for the occasion, he had indulged in some manual labour at the site.