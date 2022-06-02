Rahul Gandhi summoned by ED in National Herald case - A look at his other cases

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday summoned interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her parliamentarian son Rahul Gandhi in connection with the alleged National Herald money laundering case. While Sonia has been asked to join the investigation on June 8, Rahul was called on June 2.

However, Rahul Gandhi has sought a date after June 5 since he is not in the country at present, party sources said.

Let us take a look at other cases that involves the Wayanad MP:

Rahul Gandhi, in one of his speeches in 2014, blamed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for the death of Mahatma Gandhi, following which RSS leader Rajesh Kunte filed a defamation suit against him before a judicial magistrate in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. Last month, the court ruled in favour of the Wayanad MP and Kunte was asked to pay a fine of ₹1,000 to Gandhi.

In March 2022, Gandhi received a notice from the Gujarat high court in another defamation case filed by state Bharatiya Janata Party minister Purnesh Modi in April 2019 over a generalised remark the Congress leader made over the surname ‘Modi’. Speaking at a rally in Karnataka ahead of the 2019 general elections, Gandhi reportedly asked, “Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi... How come they all have ‘Modi’ as the common surname? How come all the thieves have ‘Modi’ as the common surname?” Last year, Gandhi appeared before the Surat court and pleaded not guilty. As per media reports, a public interest litigation (PIL) was also filed in the Jharkhand high court for his “derogatory remarks”. However, the HC granted him relief in the case.

In 2018, referring to the Rafale fighter jet deal between India and France, the former Congress president allegedly called PM Modi “the commander-in-thief”. The statement did not go down well with the ruling party at the Centre, and BJP worker Mahesh Shrishrimal filed a complaint against Gandhi at the magistrate court in Girgaum, Maharashtra. Hearings in the ongoing case have been deferred as per the Bombay high court’s instruction to the magistrate court.