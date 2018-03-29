Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at Narendra Modi, says too many leaks, the ‘chowkidar’ is weak

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi again over a series of leaks, including CBSE board papers, in the country to say that the “chowkidar” was weak.

Using Twitter as his platform to attack the government, he used the hashtag #BasEkAurSaal, a reference to the government being left with one year of its term.

“How many leaks? Data leak! Aadhar leak! SSC Exam leak! Election date leak! CBSE papers leak!

“There is a leak in everything, the ‘chowkidar’ is weak,” Gandhi said in a tweet that was in Hindi and English.

कितने लीक?



डेटा लीक !

आधार लीक !

SSC Exam लीक !

Election Date लीक !

CBSE पेपर्स लीक !



हर चीज में लीक है

चौकीदार वीक है#BasEkAurSaal — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 29, 2018

The CBSE on Wednesday announced a retest of the Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics papers following reports that they had been leaked.

Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar said a new system would be put in place from Monday to ensure no leaks take place and that the government was conducting an internal inquiry .