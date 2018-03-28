CBSE paper leak: Javadekar says probe on, new system from Monday to stop any such leakage

HRD minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday the government was conducting an internal inquiry into reports claiming that the CBSE Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics papers had been leaked.

A new system would be put in place from Monday to ensure no leaks take place and the government would ensure that there is no injustice, Javadekar said.

He said he was “saddened” by reports that the papers had leaked and asserted that he was confident that the police would investigate and nab the culprits.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday announced a re-examination in the Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics papers following reports that they had been leaked.

“CBSE had a very solid system in place. But if someone is leaking it or there is some loophole in it, taking that into consideration, a new system will be put in place from Monday which will ensure there is no such leakage.

“This I want to assure parents and students. I am confident that police will investigate and nab the culprits,” the minister told reporters.

Asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking to him about the issue, Javadekar said he had been given all the information.

The Prime Minister, he said, had always discussed stress free exams with people.

“This is an issue which is very important for him,” he said.

The government will, with the help of technology, put in place a system “which is so foolproof that there is no leak”, Javadekar said, adding that his ministry is also conducting an internal probe.

“The board has taken cognisance of certain happenings in the conduct of certain examinations as are being reported. With a view to uphold the sanctity of the board examinations and in the interest of fairness to the students, the board has decided to re-conduct the examinations... ,” the CBSE circular stated.

Dates for the re-examination of the two papers would be posted on the CBSE website within a week, the circular said.

