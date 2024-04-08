‘Rahul Gandhi taking support from PFI to contest in Wayanad’, claims Smriti Irani

Union minister Smriti Irani on Monday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of taking support from banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Kerala's Wayanad.



"We have received information that Rahul Gandhi took the support of the terrorist organisation PFI to contest the elections in Wayanad," Irani, who is seeking re-election as an MP from Amethi, was quoted by PTI as saying.



While claiming that a chargesheet said PFI listed the number of Hindus to be killed in every district, Irani said,"Rahul Gandhi should tell the people of Amethi why he is contesting the Wayanad election with the help of such an organisation."



In 2022, the Union home ministry had banned PFI for a period of five years, accusing it of being involved in numerous terror and criminal incidents. Union minister Smriti Irani had defeated Rahul Gandhi in Amethi in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"I was in Wayanad a few days ago and I came to know that Rahul Gandhi has declared Wayanad as his family. It is said that people change colours. For the first time, it was seen that people change their families also," the minister who defeated Gandhi in 2019 to wrest Amethi from the Congress, said.



Irani took a jibe at Gandhi, who served as the Lok Sabha MP from Amethi before losing to her. "Yesterday a Congress leader announced in Wayanad that Rahul Gandhi chose the seat as he feels that the people of Wayanad are more loyal. What about the loyalty of Amethi who tolerated an MP for 15 years who did nothing for them?"



“We all know that out of the 15 years, there was Soniaji's government at the Centre for 10 years and the SP's government in the state. Rahul Gandhi did nothing for Amethi,” she added.

"BJP workers know that the Gandhi family will come to contest from Amethi. The question is that Narendra Modi sends rations to 19 lakh citizens in the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency but the Gandhi family opposes Narendra Modi. What is the message of the Gandhi family to the 19 lakh people who receive government rations," she asked.

The Congress is yet to declare its candidates for the high-profile Amethi and Raebareli seat.



“I know and many Congress leaders have made it public that there is internal strife in the Congress. There is a camp in the Congress which wants Rahul Gandhi to be relieved from leadership and a woman leader be given the command of the Congress,” the minister added.

"I want to assure that camp that you will see Rahul Gandhi losing again in Amethi and you can stake your claim for the leadership of the Congress," the BJP leader said. Polling in Amethi is slated for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election on May 20.



(With PTI inputs)