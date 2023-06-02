Home / India News / ‘Just because Rahul Gandhi is unemployed…’: BJP leader's take on joblessness

‘Just because Rahul Gandhi is unemployed…’: BJP leader's take on joblessness

BySnehashish Roy
Jun 02, 2023 04:19 PM IST

Tamil Nadu BJP chief talked about the fate of 2024 Lok Sabha election in the South at the India Today Conclave.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai recently attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said just because the ex-MP is unemployed, it doesn't mean that the youth in the country is also unemployed. He was speaking at the India Today Conclave South while discussing which party will win in the South in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief K Annamalai(ANI)
Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief K Annamalai(ANI)

He referred to senior Congress leader Manickam Tagore's statement, who was sitting beside Annamalai among other panel members, and said ‘national parties have got a bad name in Tamil Nadu because of Congress’ culture'.

Annamalai also talked about BJP's performance in Karnataka election and is hopeful it will be a breakout for his party in 2024 in states including Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala.

"BJP did fairly well in the Karnataka election. We retained our vote share. In Pondicherry, we have made our mark and the BJP is part of the coalition government. In 2024, it will be a breakout for the BJP, especially in states like Tamil Nadu and Telangana, along with Karnataka and Kerala," he said.

Responding to the BJP leader's claim, Tagore said Narendra Modi is not a workable factor in the southern India. "Every election is different. The BJP in the Deccan could not enter into the basis of hate politics, particularly the RSS-backed. In Karnataka, they failed. Narendra Modi is not a workable factor in the southern part of India," he responded.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader KR Suresh Reddy also echoed Tagore's remark and said that the Modi factor in the South will not work.

"The only thing going south for BJP is its graph. The BJP had an opportunity in Karnataka. In the last three elections in Telangana, BRS consistently performed and increased its position. BRS swept the poll. The Modi factor won't work in the South, only performance will work," he added.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
congress bjp rahul gandhi tamil nadu + 2 more
congress bjp rahul gandhi tamil nadu + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out