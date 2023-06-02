‘Just because Rahul Gandhi is unemployed…’: BJP leader's take on joblessness

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai recently attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said just because the ex-MP is unemployed, it doesn't mean that the youth in the country is also unemployed. He was speaking at the India Today Conclave South while discussing which party will win in the South in 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief K Annamalai(ANI)

He referred to senior Congress leader Manickam Tagore's statement, who was sitting beside Annamalai among other panel members, and said ‘national parties have got a bad name in Tamil Nadu because of Congress’ culture'.

Annamalai also talked about BJP's performance in Karnataka election and is hopeful it will be a breakout for his party in 2024 in states including Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala.

"BJP did fairly well in the Karnataka election. We retained our vote share. In Pondicherry, we have made our mark and the BJP is part of the coalition government. In 2024, it will be a breakout for the BJP, especially in states like Tamil Nadu and Telangana, along with Karnataka and Kerala," he said.

Responding to the BJP leader's claim, Tagore said Narendra Modi is not a workable factor in the southern India. "Every election is different. The BJP in the Deccan could not enter into the basis of hate politics, particularly the RSS-backed. In Karnataka, they failed. Narendra Modi is not a workable factor in the southern part of India," he responded.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader KR Suresh Reddy also echoed Tagore's remark and said that the Modi factor in the South will not work.

"The only thing going south for BJP is its graph. The BJP had an opportunity in Karnataka. In the last three elections in Telangana, BRS consistently performed and increased its position. BRS swept the poll. The Modi factor won't work in the South, only performance will work," he added.