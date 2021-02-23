Rahul Gandhi targets Centre, says it is imposing its will and power on judiciary
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi once again targeted the central government on Tuesday and accused it of imposing its will and power on the judiciary in Delhi. Gandhi also said that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government is "not allowing the judiciary to be or do what it must." "Not just courts, they do not allow discussions in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha either and drop elected governments repeatedly," Gandhi said in Mallapuram.
"For the first time, winning the election means losing and vice-versa," the Congress leader, who is on a two-day visit to poll-bound Kerala, said.
Gandhi’s comments come a day after Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy resigned after falling short of the majority in the assembly. The Narayanasamy government lost the majority after five Congress and one Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) legislators resigned. Since 2019, Congress has lost power similarly in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.
It also comes in the backdrop of farmers' protests continuing for more than two months now. The farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, are agitating against the contentious farm laws which were passed by the voice vote in Parliament in September last year amid uproar by opposition.
The central government has projected the laws as "historic reforms" in the agriculture sector that will work in favour of farmers by removing middlemen and giving them the freedom to sell their produce anywhere in the country. However, farmers fear that it will put them at the mercy of the big corporates and will remove the Minimum Support Price (MSP).
Earlier in the day, Gandhi had slammed the government for its plans to privatise railways. Terming it as a "threat to millions of poor people who travel using our railways", Gandhi said, "It is also going to create a problem for millions of employees who work for the Railways."
"Railways are a fundamental part of our country. Railways do not belong to one person, they belong to the whole country. It allows millions of people to travel cheaply...I noticed in the last Budget that the government is intent on privatising this Indian asset," he also said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi targets Centre, says it is imposing its will and power on judiciary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Breach in BJP's citadel': AAP celebrates making inroads in Gujarat civic polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Buzz around Prez Xi’s visit surprises India, says no dates for Brics summit yet
- Indian officials underscore that it is too early to be discussing dates for the summit of the five-member Brics grouping given the Covid-19 pandemic situation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J&K LG Manoj Sinha says agriculture sector to be get more share in budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When will petrol and diesel prices drop? Oil minister Pradhan weighs in
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC adjourns hearing on CBI plea against discharge of Kerala CM in graft case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi pushes PPP model for ‘aatmanirbhar’ health sector
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Daily Covid-19 deaths fall below 100; no new fatality in 21 states, UTs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'They have no sales, did this before': Baghpat chaat-walla explains viral fight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra records sudden jump in Covid-19 cases, triggers panic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toolkit case: Delhi court to rule on Disha Ravi's bail plea today
- Earlier in the day, Ravi was brought to the Delhi Police Cyber Cell office to be confronted with the two other suspects -- Shantanu Muluk and Nikita Jacob.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study suggests loss of habitat is leading to inbreeding of Indian tigers
- With 70 per cent of the world's tigers living in India understanding the genetic diversity of tigers in the country is critical to the feline's conservation worldwide.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: BJP ahead as votes are counted for Gujarat municipal polls
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kapil Sibal slams Centre, questions 'poriborton' in West Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress’ balancing act in Rajasthan: Navigating Ram Temple and Hindutva
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox