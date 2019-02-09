Rahul Gandhi to meet Congress state chiefs, poll strategy gains pace

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is set to meet the party’s state chiefs and leaders on Saturday to discuss and firm up election strategy for the Lok Sabha polls.

His sister and recently appointed party general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to attend the meet as she is the in-charge of Uttar Pradesh east.

The meeting comes two days after the Congress president met the general secretaries of the party to review the preparations for the general elections. It was Priyanka’s first official meeting.

The meeting of the state chiefs and legislature party leaders is expected to be held at the party’s war room at 15 Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Road in Delhi.

An extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) will also meet soon to discuss preparations for the upcoming elections, endorse Rahul Gandhi’s proposal for a minimum guaranteed income, and welcome the induction of Priyanka Gandhi and Scindia in the party’s highest decision making body.

Also Read | Day 1 in office: Priyanka Gandhi talks UP strategy, to join Twitter soon

Congress general secretary in-charge of the organisation, KC Venugopal said Rahul Gandhi gave a clear direction to general secretaries and state incharges about the preparedness for the 2019 general elections.

All the general secretaries and state leaders have been told to complete selection of candidates by the end of this month.

The meetings are expected to draw up Congress’s campaign plan for the elections. The leaders are also expected to firm up alliances with potential partners in various states.

Rahul Gandhi has been relentlessly attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP on several fronts, including the controversial Rafale fighter jet deal, farmers’ distress, jobs, corruption and other issues.

The party had come to power in the recent state assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, ousting the BJP and hopes to repeat the same in the Lok Sabha elections.

First Published: Feb 09, 2019 07:23 IST