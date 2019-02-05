Day 1 in office: Priyanka Gandhi talks Uttar Pradesh election strategy with workers

Newly-appointed Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra discussed the election strategy for Uttar Pradesh in a meeting Tuesday, soon after her return to India.

The meeting, on the party’s approach in the electorally crucial state, was chaired by party president Rahul Gandhi and attended by Priyanka Gandhi (who is in charge of UP East), Congress general secretary for west UP Jyotiradtiya Scindia and party general secretary in charge of organisation KC Venugopal.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka Gandhi was allotted an office at the party headquarters at 24, Akbar Road in Delhi. Her name plate has been put up outside the room, which is adjacent to the office of her brother Rahul Gandhi. Priyanka Gandhi’s office was occupied by Rahul Gandhi when he was the party vice-president. The previous occupants of her office include AK Antony, Janardan Dwivedi and Sushilkumar Shinde.

The room has pictures of former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi and also of United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

On February 7, Priyanka Gandhi will attend a meeting of general secretaries and state in-charges at the party headquarters to review the preparations for the general elections. She is also expected to attend a meeting of state chiefs and legislature party leaders at the party’s war room at 15 Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Road in Delhi on February 9.

An extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) will also meet soon to discuss the preparations for the upcoming elections, endorse Rahul Gandhi’s proposal for a minimum guaranteed income, and welcome the induction of Priyanka Gandhi and Scindia in the party’s highest decision making body.

Congress leaders said Priyanka Gandhi will soon join Twitter to interact with party workers and supporters. Rahul Gandhi joined the popular micro blogging site in April 2015 and has 8.42 million followers. Rahul Gandhi announced his sister’s entry into active politics on January 23.

The Congress president said in an interview on Monday that Priyanka Gandhi will have a role beyond Uttar Pradesh. “As a general secretary of the party, she has, by definition, a national role.”

Sonia is expected to chair the last Congress Parliamentary Party meeting of the 16th Lok Sabha next week.

