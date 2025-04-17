Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rahul Gandhi to visit Brown University during two-day US trip

BySnehashish Roy
Apr 17, 2025 12:34 PM IST

During his two-day visit, Rahul Gandhi will meet with members of the Indian diaspora, including non-NRIs, office bearers and members of the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit the United States on April 21 and 22, and deliver a talk at Brown University in Rhode Island while engaging with the faculty and students at the institution.

The leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha had last visited the US from September 8 to 10, 2024 (PTI)
The leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha had last visited the US from September 8 to 10, 2024 (PTI)

“Former Congress president Mr Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Brown University, in Rhode Island, United States, on the 21st and 22nd of April. He will be giving a talk and interacting with faculty members and students,” Congress’s media and publicity department chairman Pawan Khera wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Also Read: Rahul’s remark in US on religious freedom for Sikhs sparks row

During his two-day visit, Gandhi will also meet members of the Indian diaspora, including non-resident Indians (NRI) and the office bearers and members of the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC), according to Khera.

The leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha last visited the US from September 8 to 10, 2024, where he addressed students and academics at the University of Texas and interacted with members of the Indian diaspora in Texas and Washington, DC.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Rahul Gandhi to visit Brown University during two-day US trip
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On