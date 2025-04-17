Rahul Gandhi to visit Brown University during two-day US trip
BySnehashish Roy
Apr 17, 2025 12:34 PM IST
During his two-day visit, Rahul Gandhi will meet with members of the Indian diaspora, including non-NRIs, office bearers and members of the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC)
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit the United States on April 21 and 22, and deliver a talk at Brown University in Rhode Island while engaging with the faculty and students at the institution.
“Former Congress president Mr Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Brown University, in Rhode Island, United States, on the 21st and 22nd of April. He will be giving a talk and interacting with faculty members and students,” Congress’s media and publicity department chairman Pawan Khera wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
During his two-day visit, Gandhi will also meet members of the Indian diaspora, including non-resident Indians (NRI) and the office bearers and members of the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC), according to Khera.
The leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha last visited the US from September 8 to 10, 2024, where he addressed students and academics at the University of Texas and interacted with members of the Indian diaspora in Texas and Washington, DC.