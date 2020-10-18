e-paper
Rahul Gandhi to visit his north Kerala constituency of Wayanad tomorrow

Rahul Gandhi to visit his north Kerala constituency of Wayanad tomorrow

No public function is scheduled during the three-day visit but he will attend a review meeting called by the Malappuram collector on Monday and later proceed to Wayanad. Besides Wayanad district, many areas of Kozhikode and Malappuram districts also form a part of his constituency.

india Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 18:24 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
On Tuesday, he will also attend a Covid-19 review meeting in Wayanad Collectorate. He will visit Mananthawady Government Hospital on Wednesday before leaving from Kannur airport.(HT PHOTO.)
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit his north Kerala parliamentary constituency Wayanad from October 19-21, the Wayanad District Congress Committee said.

No public function is scheduled during the three-day visit but he will attend a review meeting called by the Malappuram collector on Monday and later proceed to Wayanad. Besides Wayanad district, many areas of Kozhikode and Malappuram districts form a part of his constituency.

On Tuesday, he will also attend a Covid-19 review meeting in Wayanad Collectorate. He will visit Mananthawady Government Hospital on Wednesday before leaving from Kannur airport, the DCC said.

Last week there was a controversy after Wayanad district collector Adeela Abdulla denied permission to inaugurate a new block of the state-run Munderi School built with his MP fund. The online function was cancelled by the district administration at the last minute saying the state government was not informed and health protocols were not met.

The Congress had criticised the decision saying it was a politically-motivated move. His presence in the last Lok Sabha election helped the Congress-led United Democratic Front to win 19 out of 20 seats in the state.

