Rahul Gandhi to visit violence-hit Manipur on June 29

Congresss leader Rahul Gandhi will visit violence-hit Manipur on June 29. AICC general secretary KC Venugopal announced that Gandhi will interact with society representatives in Imphal and Churachandpur during his visit.



“Manipur has been burning for nearly two months, and desperately needs a healing touch so that the society can move from conflict to peace. This is a humanitarian tragedy and it is our responsibility to be a force of love, not hate”, the Congress leader added.



More than 100 people have lost their lives since the violence erupted in the north-eastern state on May 3. Clashes had erupted during a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for a scheduled tribe status.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(PTI file)