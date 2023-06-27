Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi to visit violence-hit Manipur on June 29

Rahul Gandhi to visit violence-hit Manipur on June 29

ByHT News Desk
Jun 27, 2023 08:44 PM IST

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence in Manipur which erupted on May 3.

Congresss leader Rahul Gandhi will visit violence-hit Manipur on June 29. AICC general secretary KC Venugopal announced that Gandhi will interact with society representatives in Imphal and Churachandpur during his visit.

“Manipur has been burning for nearly two months, and desperately needs a healing touch so that the society can move from conflict to peace. This is a humanitarian tragedy and it is our responsibility to be a force of love, not hate”, the Congress leader added.

More than 100 people have lost their lives since the violence erupted in the north-eastern state on May 3. Clashes had erupted during a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for a scheduled tribe status.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(PTI file)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(PTI file)

The Meitei community comprises about 53 per cent of the state population and live in Imphal Valley. On the other hand, tribals like Nagas and Kukis constitute 40 per cent of the population and live in hill districts.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
rahul gandhi manipur
rahul gandhi manipur
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out