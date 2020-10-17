e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad from October 19 to review pandemic situation

Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad from October 19 to review pandemic situation

Gandhi will reach Kozhikode by a special flight on October 19 and take part in a review meet on the pandemic at the Malappuram collectorate, Congress leader and SuIthan Bathery MLA I C Balakrishnan said.

india Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 17:30 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
New Delhi
Larger than life cutout of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi displayed during party's 'Kheti Bachao' tractor rally against the farm laws, at Sanaur in Patiala. (Photo by Bharat Bhushan / Hindustan Times)
Larger than life cutout of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi displayed during party's 'Kheti Bachao' tractor rally against the farm laws, at Sanaur in Patiala. (Photo by Bharat Bhushan / Hindustan Times)
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will pay a two day visit to Wayanad from October 19 to review the Covid-19 pandemic situation inhis parliamentary constituency, a senior party leader said here on Saturday.

Gandhi will reach Kozhikode by a special flight on October 19 and take part in a review meet on the pandemic at the Malappuram collectorate, Congress leader and SuIthan Bathery MLA I C Balakrishnan said.

“After the meet, he will leave for Wayanad. On October 20, he will attend the Covid-19 review meeting at the Wayanad collectorate and DISHA committee,” Balakrishnan told PTI.

The Congress leader will visit the government hospital at Mananthavady on October 21 before leaving for Kannur airport to return to New Delhi, he said.

The Congress party has not organised any public meeting for the senior leader due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

tags
top news
Sputnik V to undergo trial in India, Dr Reddy’s gets DCGI approval
Sputnik V to undergo trial in India, Dr Reddy’s gets DCGI approval
Pak role in Kashmir violence, terror and killings since 1947 to be highlighted on Oct 22
Pak role in Kashmir violence, terror and killings since 1947 to be highlighted on Oct 22
IPL 2020 Live Score: Finch, Padikkal begin Bangalore’s 178-run chase
IPL 2020 Live Score: Finch, Padikkal begin Bangalore’s 178-run chase
Jacinda Ardern wins New Zealand election in landmark victory, secures second term
Jacinda Ardern wins New Zealand election in landmark victory, secures second term
China turns Indian proposal on its head, wants de-escalation first and then disengagement
China turns Indian proposal on its head, wants de-escalation first and then disengagement
Mumbai court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel
Mumbai court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel
Uddhav claimed conspiracy to move Bollywood, Saamana says it’s no cakewalk
Uddhav claimed conspiracy to move Bollywood, Saamana says it’s no cakewalk
MI vs KKR Review and RR vs RCB and DC vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
MI vs KKR Review and RR vs RCB and DC vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In