close_game
close_game
News / India News / Rahul Gandhi ‘very happy’ seeing Varun Gandhi's daughter as cousins meet at Kedarnath

Rahul Gandhi ‘very happy’ seeing Varun Gandhi's daughter as cousins meet at Kedarnath

ByHT News Desk
Nov 07, 2023 06:45 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi briefly met outside the temple. It was a short and warm meeting where the cousins exchanged pleasantries.

Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi bumped into each other at Kedarnath on Tuesday and exchanged pleasantries outside the shrine. Rahul Gandhi was wrapping up his visit and Varun Gandhi along with his family reached there today. The meeting was very short and warm and Rahul Gandhi was very happy to meet Varun's daughter Anusuiya, reports said. The exchange of pleasantries has triggered political speculations ahead of the general elections as Varun Gandhi though active in his constituency Pilibhit has not been seen in party programmes. There was no political discussion at the brief meeting, those present said.

Both Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi were at the Kedarnath shrine today .
Both Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi were at the Kedarnath shrine today .

Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee president Ajendra Ajay said that Varun Gandhi arrived at Kedarnath Dham in the morning for darshan while Rahul Gandhi has been there for the last three days. Rahul Gandhi met Varun Gandhi briefly before returning Ajay confirmed.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Earlier this year, when Rahul Gandhi was doing his Bharat Jodo Yatra, he was asked about Varun Gandhi and whether Varun Gandhi was welcome to the Bharat Jodo walk. At that time he said he can lovingly meet and hug his cousin but the ideologies do not match. "Varun Gandhi is in BJP. If he walks in here, then it might be a problem for him. My ideology doesn't match his ideology. I can never go to the RSS office, you'll have to behead me before that. My family has an ideology, a thought system. Varun once adopted, maybe still does, that ideology. He internalised that ideology. I can't accept that," Rahul Gandhi said.

Varun Gandhi is 10 years younger than Rahul Gandhi. In 2011, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi did not attend Varun Gandhi's wedding.

(With inputs from Neeraj Santoshi, PTI)

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out