Rahul Gandhi visits family of Dalit lynching victim in UP’s Fatehpur

Responding to reports that the family had initially refused to meet him, Gandhi clarified, “I spoke with the family for nearly 30 minutes. They shared their pain and concerns. Whether they wanted to meet me or not is irrelevant—what matters is that they are under pressure and in need of support.”
Gandhi claimed the family had been coerced into recording a video stating they did not wish to meet him, and alleged attempts were made to prevent his visit altogether.
Gandhi met the family amid hostile reception. He said the interaction with the family was heartfelt.
“The most important thing is to stand with this family and ensure their safety,” he said.
He also accused the state government of isolating the family. “They are not being allowed to leave their home. A young girl in the house requires surgery, yet she is being forced to stay indoors. I appeal to the Chief Minister—respect this family, deliver justice, and guarantee their protection,” Gandhi said.