Rahul Gandhi's ‘weak PM’ jibe at Modi after Trump's H-1B visa order

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the United States' move to impose a $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visas, a decision bound to impact Indian tech professionals adversely.

“I repeat, India has a weak PM,” Rahul Gandhi wrote on X, while sharing a news report on H-1B.

President Donald Trump on Friday signed a proclamation that will raise the fee for H1-B visas to a staggering USD 100,000 annually, the latest in the administration’s efforts to crack down on immigration.

India, which accounts for 71% of H-1B visa holders, is expected to be hit hardest by the move.

An HT analysis shows that Trump's move on H-1B visa amounts to effectively killing the programme. The new visa fees of $100,000 announced by Trump is more than the median annual salary of a fresh H-1B visa holder and more than 80% of the average annual salary of all H-1B visa holders.

What other Congress leaders said



Earlier today, other Congress leaders also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Trump's H-1B visa move, describing him as a "weak" leader whose tendency for "strategic silence" and "loud optics" has become a liability.

“With the recent decision on H1-B visas the American government has hit at the future of the best and brightest minds from India,” Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi wrote on X. "I still remember the boldness of former PM Manmohan Singh when one IFS lady diplomat was insulted in the US."

Gogoi added: "Now PM Modi's preference for strategic-silence and loud-optics has become a liability for the national interest of India and her citizens."

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the Modi-led government over damaging “return gifts” from the United States in the wake of PM Modi’s birthday call with US President Donald Trump.

“Indians are often pained by the return gifts they receive after a birthday call. Birthday Return Gifts from your ‘Abki Baar, Trump Sarkar’ Govt! $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visas, hits Indian tech workers the hardest, 70% of H-1B visa holders are Indians…" Kharge wrote.

Congress leader Pawan Khera posted on X that India is “still stuck with a weak Prime Minister”

“8 years later, Rahul Gandhi is vindicated yet again,” Khera wrote while tagging a 2017 post of Gandhi on H-1B visa. “He called it out back in 2017 and nothing has changed. India is still stuck with a weak Prime Minister.”