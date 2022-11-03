Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi whips himself during Bonalu festival in Telangana. Watch

Rahul Gandhi whips himself during Bonalu festival in Telangana. Watch

india news
Published on Nov 03, 2022 10:07 PM IST

In a 32-second video shared by the Congress, vibrant visuals of devotees celebrating the festival could be seen, with Gandhi participating in the ritual and ‘whipping’ himself.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi poses for a picture with students during party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Congress Twitter/ANI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi poses for a picture with students during party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Congress Twitter/ANI)
ByYagya Sharma | Edited by Sohini Goswami

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday joined the Budaga Jangalu community of Telangana and whipped himself as part of the ‘Potharajulu’ tradition. The custom is part of the state's acclaimed Bonalu festival.

Earlier in the day, the party's ex-president also danced with members of tribal communities to perform a traditional folk dance called 'Dhimsa'.

In a 32-second video shared by the Congress, vibrant visuals of devotees celebrating the festival could be seen, with Gandhi participating in the ritual and ‘whipping’ himself.

“Bharat Jodo Yatra witnessed whip wielding, practiced under the ‘Pothuraju’ tradition, usually performed during the Bonalu festival in Telangana. Watch Shri Rahul Gandhi try his hand at it.” wrote the party.

Also Read| 'Kyuki Rahul ko hai bachana': BJP's swipe at Cong's '3 monkey' reaction on Gujarat poll

The party also shared a light moment in which the Wayanad MP can be seen interacting with a karate kid about punches. Gandhi, who is a black belt in Aikido, supervised the deliveries of a Karate kid and corrected his technique.

The 57th day of the nationwide yatra and ninth in Telangana resumed from Rudraram on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Thursday. As the yatra continued towards the Sangareddy town, Gandhi was joined by the former chief of naval staff Admiral L Ramdas, and his wife, Lalita Ramdas.

(With agency inputs)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bharat jodo yatra rahul gandhi telangana + 1 more
bharat jodo yatra rahul gandhi telangana

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out