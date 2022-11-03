Rahul Gandhi whips himself during Bonalu festival in Telangana. Watch

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday joined the Budaga Jangalu community of Telangana and whipped himself as part of the ‘Potharajulu’ tradition. The custom is part of the state's acclaimed Bonalu festival.

Earlier in the day, the party's ex-president also danced with members of tribal communities to perform a traditional folk dance called 'Dhimsa'.

#BharatJodoYatra witnessed whip wielding, practiced under the ‘Pothuraju’ tradition, usually performed during the Bonalu festival in Telangana .

Watch Shri @RahulGandhi try his hand at it. pic.twitter.com/iW7Vn1jWVT — Congress (@INCIndia) November 3, 2022

In a 32-second video shared by the Congress, vibrant visuals of devotees celebrating the festival could be seen, with Gandhi participating in the ritual and ‘whipping’ himself.

“Bharat Jodo Yatra witnessed whip wielding, practiced under the ‘Pothuraju’ tradition, usually performed during the Bonalu festival in Telangana. Watch Shri Rahul Gandhi try his hand at it.” wrote the party.

The party also shared a light moment in which the Wayanad MP can be seen interacting with a karate kid about punches. Gandhi, who is a black belt in Aikido, supervised the deliveries of a Karate kid and corrected his technique.

The 57th day of the nationwide yatra and ninth in Telangana resumed from Rudraram on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Thursday. As the yatra continued towards the Sangareddy town, Gandhi was joined by the former chief of naval staff Admiral L Ramdas, and his wife, Lalita Ramdas.

