Rahul Gandhi writes to minister, seeks a raise, gratuity for Anganwadi workers

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has asked union women and child development Annapurna Devi to increase the honorarium of Anganwadi workers and help retiring workers and helpers get gratuity. Bengaluru: Anganwadi workers stage a protest demanding higher wages in Bengaluru. (PTI FILE PHOTO)

In a letter to the minister, Gandhi said Anganwadi workers and helpers had been the backbone of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) programme, and had helped combat hunger and malnutrition among women and children for years.

“During the Covid-19 crisis, they served as frontline workers at great personal risk, going above and beyond their duties. Despite their hard work to develop the nation, Anganwadi workers and helpers unfortunately continue to struggle with inadequate pay, working conditions, and a lack of social security.”

The Congress leader described non-payment of gratuity as one of the most urgent issues raised by a delegation of Anganwadi workers with him. “Nearly three years have passed since the Supreme Court recognised Anganwadi workers and helpers as formal workers, entitling them to gratuity under the Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972. Yet the Government of India has taken no steps to implement this judgment. I am sure you will agree that workers who serve with commitment for decades should get adequate retirement benefits,” he said.

Gandhi asked the minister to significantly increase the central component of their honorarium, provide retiring workers and helpers with gratuity and outline a path to progressively improve their working conditions and social security.

“These steps will not only comply with the Supreme Court, and ensure their earnings match their contributions, but also show the nation’s gratitude to the hard-working Anganwadi workers and helpers,” Gandhi said.