Rahul Gandhi's appreciation for porters who saved lives during NDLS stampede: ‘In darkest times, heroes emerge'

Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi interacted with porters at the New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday and lauded them for saving the lives of several passengers during the stampede last month. Rahul Gandhi stated, "Often it is in the darkest times that the light of humanity shines the brightest."(AICC)

The stampede occurred at the New Delhi Railway Station on February 15, which claimed the lives of 18 people.

The tragedy occurred at 10 pm as lakhs of devotees were heading to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh 2025 festival, causing significant overcrowding at the station.

Taking to the social media platform X, Rahul Gandhi stated, "Often it is in the darkest times that the light of humanity shines the brightest."

"During the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, the porter brothers set an example of humanity and saved the lives of many passengers. For this, I thanked them today on behalf of the countrymen," he added.

Also Read | 'BJP's anti-Dalit mindset': Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi to fill NCSC vacancies urgently

Furthermore, the Congress leader stressed the need to take lessons from the incident and affirmed that the government takes "concrete steps" to ensure the safety of passengers.

"But it is important to learn from such accidents. These can be prevented by crowd control, the use of modern technology, better infrastructure and strengthening emergency systems. It is hoped that the government will take concrete steps in this direction so that passengers of every class can travel safely," he stated.

During his interaction of around 40 minutes, the Rae Bareli MP listened to the problems faced by the porters.

Dipesh Meena, a porter at the New Delhi Railway Station, explained his experience meeting Rahul Gandhi and said that he believes the Congress MP will solve their problems.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi calls for stronger industrial, manufacturing base in India

"We are happy that Rahul Gandhi came to meet us. He listened to all our problems, and we hope that he will solve them. He stayed here for about 40 minutes and listened to us," porter Dipesh Meena told ANI after Rahul Gandhi visited New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday.

Another porter said he was happy to meet Rahul and expressed his hope that the Congress MP would solve all the problems.

"Rahul Gandhi stayed here for 40 minutes. We told him all our demands, including Group D and medical facilities. We are happy that he came here", the porter said.