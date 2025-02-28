'BJP's anti-Dalit mindset': Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi to fill NCSC vacancies urgently

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the Narendra Modi-led NDA government in the Centre of undermining the rights of Dalits by leaving job posts vacant in the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC). Rahul Gandhi called it a clear reflection of the BJP’s "anti-Dalit mindset."

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi demanded that these vacancies be filled urgently so that the commission can continue protecting the interests of Dalits.

"Look at another proof of the anti-Dalit mindset of the BJP government! The National Commission for Scheduled Castes, which protects the rights of Dalits, has been deliberately neglected -- two of its key posts have been lying vacant for the last year," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

The commission is a constitutional institution and weakening it is a direct attack on the constitutional and social rights of Dalits, he added.

Two key posts vacant at NCSC

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), which plays a pivotal role in safeguarding the social, educational, and economic rights of Scheduled Castes, is currently headed by Kishor Makwana.

However, according to the Commission's official website, the institute currently has two significant vacancies: the positions of vice chairman and member.

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes is a constitutional body established to provide safeguards against the exploitation of Scheduled Castes and to promote and protect their social, educational, economic and cultural interests.

(with PTI inputs)